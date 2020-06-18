JANESVILLE – A Beloit man who was arrested on a warrant from March 23 now faces charges after he allegedly threatened a Beloit police officer and spit on him, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Devin C. Winters, 32, was arrested on March 23 and while in transit to the Rock County Jail allegedly threatened a Beloit police officer and spit on his shoulder, the complaint said.
Winters is charged with threat to a law enforcement officer and throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker.
