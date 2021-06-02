BELOIT—A Beloit man faces multiple gun-related charges after police allegedly connected him to an April 21 shots fired incident in the area of Wisconsin and East Grand avenues, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police responded to the 1700 block of Treemont Drive following a report of a hit-and-run crash and a shots fired incident. After investigation, police learned a driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run had fired multiple shots after witnesses reported the gunfire, the complaint said.
James M. Edwards Jr., 33, was identified as the driver of a silver Chevrolet Impala and witnesses reported he was involved in the gunfire incident. Edwards told police he fired shots out of anger after another vehicle rear-ended him, the complaint states.