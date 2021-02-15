TOWN OF ROCK—A Beloit man faces multiple charges following a Feb. 6 vehicle pursuit with law enforcement in the area of Townline Road and South County Highway D, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Rock County deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 2:34 a.m. in the Rockvale Trailer Park. When deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle fled from the area and attempted to evade law enforcement, the complaint said.
The suspect vehicle crashed in the west ditch along South County Highway D. After a search of the area, deputies located Darrell R. Stone Jr., 30, attempting to hide from officers, the complaint states.
Stone is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee, obstructing an officer and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.