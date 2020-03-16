BELOIT - A Beloit man faces multiple charges following an alleged robbery from January, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
William W. Martin, 63, is charged with aggravated battery, substantial battery, robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct after he and another subject allegedly beat a man at a motel in Beloit and stole the man's belongings.
Charges were filed against Martin on March 13.
