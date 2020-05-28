JANESVILLE – A Beloit man who allegedly caused a hit-and-run crash on May 19 in Beloit now faces charges from the incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
The complaint alleges that Michael L. Brown, 38, was driving a Buick sedan that was in a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and Middle Street. He reportedly fled from police at low speeds.
Brown was arrested and denied causing an accident after officers contacted him at a home in the 1800 block of Yates Avenue.
He is charged with operating while intoxicated second offense, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit-and-run attended vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.