JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces multiple abuse charges following an Aug. 2 domestic incident in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Joshua J. Vega-Kelley, 40, is charged with physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse modifiers, following an argument in which he allegedly pushed a minor causing the child to be injured after falling, the complaint said.
A woman at the home received multiple injuries allegedly from Vega-Kelley following the argument that started “over a can of pop,” the complaint states.