TOWN OF BELOIT — A Beloit man faces charges stemming from a burglary on April 18 in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A 1965 sports car and tools were stolen from a garage in the 1900 block of South Wisconsin Avenue, the complaint said.
Donald E. Christophersen Jr., 54, was identified as a suspect after he attempted to sell the classic car and tools, the complaint shows.
Christophersen was arrested on April 28 after he attempted to flee from a township officer. While in police custody, he admitted that he had broken into the garage and stole the victim’s property, the complaint said.
He faces charges of burglary of a building as a repeater and theft of movable property between $5,000 and $10,000 that were filed on May 29 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
