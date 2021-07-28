BELOIT—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly entered a home on July 22 and made threats while armed with a knife, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Dustin R. Turner, 22, is charged with burglary—battery to a person as a repeater; felony bail jumping as a repeater; misdemeanor battery domestic abuse and misdemeanor theft.
Turner allegedly entered a woman’s home in the 2000 block of Knollview Drive and chased a man out of the home before pushing a woman, the complaint said. Turner allegedly was armed with a large kitchen knife.