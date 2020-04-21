JANESVILLE — A Beloit man who allegedly got out of a vehicle and punched another man on April 4 faces charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Alijawon J. Brown, 19, is charged with substantial battery as a party to a crime and two counts of felony bail jumping after the man who was punched at the intersection of Shopiere Road and Calumet Avenue allegedly identified him as the person who struck him in the head, the complaint said.
Charges were filed against Brown on April 16 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
