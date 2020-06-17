JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces his seventh operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge following his arrest on June 9, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Christopher L. Eddy, 58, was arrested after witnesses informed police of a traffic crash in the 2600 block of Cranston Road, the complaint said.
Officers allegedly smelled intoxicants on Eddy’s person and took him into custody. Court records show he was convicted of OWI offenses in 1990, 1992, 1994, 2001, 2005 and 2014.
An OWI is a felony upon the fourth offense in Wisconsin.
