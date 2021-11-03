hot Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—A Beloit man has been charged with attempting to steal approximately $900 in merchandise from Walmart in Beloit on Oct. 21, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.Robert L. Beirl, 33, allegedly attempted to leave the store with a cart full of items prior to police making contact with him and arresting him, the complaint states.Beirl is charged with one count of retail theft between $500 and $5,000 as a repeater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Attempted Theft Walmart Rock County Circuit Court Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man sentenced in 2016 fatal shooting as family denounces plea deal Armed robbery reported in Beloit Beloit lost one of the good guys City of Beloit urges residents take actions to avoid water service disruptions Beloit man sentenced following chase, crash that injured motorist Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime