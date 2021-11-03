01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE—A Beloit man has been charged with attempting to steal approximately $900 in merchandise from Walmart in Beloit on Oct. 21, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

Robert L. Beirl, 33, allegedly attempted to leave the store with a cart full of items prior to police making contact with him and arresting him, the complaint states.

Beirl is charged with one count of retail theft between $500 and $5,000 as a repeater.

