JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces two counts of battery against law enforcement officers after two Beloit patrol officers were injured while taking him into custody on June 14, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Tyrone J. Blount, 34, allegedly attempted to interfere as Beloit police talked to a woman following a report of an unknown problem on Bluff Street following a 911 hang-up call, the complaint said.
While an officer was attempted to detain Blount, the officer’s leg became entangled with an object and the ground before he fell over. The officer was treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital for a broken leg. Another officer suffered strained ligaments after the second officer had one of their thumb’s trapped between Blount and the pavement, the complaint said.
