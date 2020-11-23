JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after allegedly causing $4,000 in property damage to a Beloit laundromat on Oct. 13, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jared R. Russell, 27, is charged with felony criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping after officers identified him though surveillance footage of the business in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive.
A claw consignment game and coin-operating washing machine were damaged in the incident.
According to court records, Russell also faces similar charges in Winnebago County, Illinois stemming from incidents in South Beloit.
He is charged with four counts of theft/ receiving stolen property from an incident on Oct. 25, along with burglary and resisting arrest charges from a Oct. 31 incident.