JANESVILLE—Two residents of a home that was stuck by a vehicle on March 19 were mere feet away from the point of impact, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Nathan J. Harden, 32, of Beloit, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after he allegedly crashed into a home in the 100 block of Garfield Avenue, the complaint said.
Witnesses reported Harden as traveling between 60 and 70 miles-per-hour before the crash.
Harden attempted to flee the scene of the crash but was arrested shortly after the incident.
The residents of the home told police they were in their living room when Harden struck the home, with the residents having glass from the exterior storm door thrown all over them as a result of the crash.
Charges were filed against Harden on June 12.
