BELOIT—A Beloit man faces multiple weapons and drug charges after he allegedly stabbed a bar patron during a confrontation on April 2, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Aarus J. Mister, 42, allegedly stabbed a man after he was asked to leave a bar in the 2900 block of Milwaukee Road. Mister was stopped by Beloit police officers in a nearby parking lot and officers conducted a search and field sobriety tests. During the search, officers recovered small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, according to the complaint.
A bartender told police that Mister had stabbed a man after the man confronted Mister about being told to leave the bar after being disorderly.
Mister is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) third offense, second-degree recklessly endangering safety use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor battery use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, and operating a vehicle while revoked.