BELOIT — A Beloit man faces two charges after he allegedly fired a gunshot into the air following a disturbance on May 2 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jason T. Smith, 32, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct following a Beloit police investigation into a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Vernon Avenue, the complaint said.
Smith allegedly fired a single shot from a .22-caliber rifle into the air to disperse a confrontation with residents in the area. Witnesses told police that Smith and a woman used profanity and racial slurs during the incident, the complaint shows.