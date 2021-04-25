TOWN OF BELOIT—A Beloit man faces gun-related charges after a gun was found during a traffic stop on April 4 in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Tanner D. Green, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop on Highway 81. The deputy reported the vehicle driven by Green was parked “almost entirely on the roadway with its hazard lights on.”
Green told a Rock County deputy he was driving to clear his head following an argument when the officer observed signs of alleged intoxication, the complaint said.
During a search, a handgun was located and removed from Green’s person.