BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly fled from police on Oct. 2 in the area of Hackett and Middle streets in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Keanthony M. Spence, 26, allegedly fled from a Beloit police officer who reported the vehicle matched the description from an earlier hit-and-run incident in Beloit on Oct. 2. Spence allegedly drove around a squad car that was attempting to conduct a traffic stop before Beloit police command staff called off the pursuit, the complaint said.
Spence is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer as a repeater, obstruction of an officer as a repeater and two counts of felony bail jumping as a repeater.