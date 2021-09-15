01STOCK_GAVEL_2

BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly fled from police on Sept. 3 through the Merrill neighborhood at high speeds, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

Police responded on Sept. 3 to a home in the 100 block of Merrill Street following a report of a disturbance involving a man and a woman over a shared driveway of the home.

The complaint states that Yarik I. Alfonso, 28, allegedly fled from police at about 60 miles-per-hour through the neighborhood.

He is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer and disorderly conduct.