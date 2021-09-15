hot Beloit man charged after fleeing from police Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly fled from police on Sept. 3 through the Merrill neighborhood at high speeds, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.Police responded on Sept. 3 to a home in the 100 block of Merrill Street following a report of a disturbance involving a man and a woman over a shared driveway of the home.The complaint states that Yarik I. Alfonso, 28, allegedly fled from police at about 60 miles-per-hour through the neighborhood.He is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer and disorderly conduct. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fleeing From Police Beloit Police Rock County Circuit Court Disorderly Conduct Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Janesville home BMHS student arrested in Portland Avenue homicide Six accused of prostitution charges Three adults injured at BMHS on Thursday History changes hands at Rindfleisch Flowers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime