JANESVILLE - A Beloit man allegedly assaulted multiple people in a domestic abuse incident on Dec. 19 at an apartment in Janesville, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
James A. Denson, 39, allegedly began arguing with a woman at a home on Dupont Drive in Janesville when he allegedly pushed a man down the stairs after he attempted to protect the woman. Denson then allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair before body-slamming her and putting her into a vehicle, the complaint said.
Denson fled with the woman before police arrived at the scene. Officers forced entry to a home on East Racine Street in Janesville where Denson was taken into custody.
Denson is charged with substantial battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, as a repeater for all offenses.