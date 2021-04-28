BELOIT—A Beloit man was charged for allegedly battered a pregnant woman in a domestic dispute, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police responded on April 23 to a home in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance and made contact with a pregnant woman who said a man, identified as Robert L. Clay, 36, became agitated while having a conversation, the complaint said.
The woman told police Clay appeared intoxicated and pushed her into a wall.
During a search of the home, officers found Clay hiding in the closet. police also found drug.
Clay is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and disorderly conduct domestic abuse.