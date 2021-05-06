BELOIT — A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly choked a woman on May 2 at a home in the 1800 block of Summit Avenue, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Police responded to the area and spoke with a woman who said Enrique D. Paz, 37, appeared intoxicated and had choked her. When police arrived on scene, the woman was “crying hysterically and asking for help.”
Paz is charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. All charges carry a domestic abuse modifier.