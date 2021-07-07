JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces domestic abuse charges following an alleged incident on June 26 in Janesville, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Michael G. Benage, 36, allegedly choked a woman following a disagreement over money at a home in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. The woman told Janesville police she feared for her life during the incident, the complaint said.
Benage is charged with one count of strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Both charges carry domestic abuse modifiers.