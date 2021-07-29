BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly choked a woman and threatened her life on May 25, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Melvin A. Owens, 31, faces charges of strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in Beloit.
A woman told police that Owens became angry after going through her phone, the complaint said. The woman also showed police scaring on her neck from where Owens had allegedly grabbed her.
Charges were filed against Owens on July 27.