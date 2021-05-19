BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charged after he allegedly struck a female victim with a vehicle following an argument on May 4, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jarrell D. Knight, 19, is charged with hit-and-run causing injury after he allegedly struck a victim with the open door of his car while backing out of a driveway in the 1900 block of Jackson. While backing out, the vehicle also struck the victim’s right foot.
Knight also faces charges from an earlier domestic incident involving the same female victim on May 2 in the 900 block of Brooks Street. From the May 2 incident, he is charged with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, the complaint shows.