BELOIT—Gene Van Galder’s energy, enthusiasm and sense of wonder is only growing after 13 years of hosting international tours.
“It only gets better,” he said about GVG Tours, his business ushering retirees and other adventure-seekers around the world. “I get the greatest satisfaction having someone see something and having their jaw just drop.”
GVG Tours most recently escorted locals to Israel and Jordan from Nov. 2 to 15. Van Galder shared tales and pictures from the tour of Israel and Jordan in a presentation at First Congregational Church on Sunday, Nov. 27, following an interview with the Daily News.
The most recent jaunt included a stop in the major port of Haifa, Israel, he told the audience. Van Galder noted many people of the Bahá’í faith make their home in Haifa, and he recalled a stop at the Bahá’í Terraces, or the Hanging Gardens of Haifa with 19 terraces built up a mountain.
The travelers also visited Nimrod Fortress on the slope of Mount Hermon.
“On a good day, you can almost see Damascus from there,” he said.
Nimrod Fortress, the largest Crusade-era castle, was used as a secret passage for rulers.
The group also visited Mount Nebo, where it is believed Moses died, and visited a kibbutz, or an Israeli collective agricultural community.
Most of the Biblical sites visited were along the Sea of Galilee.
Van Galder said he found the sites to be peaceful, with Christians, Muslims and Jews co-existing in worship. On Friday, for example, the call to prayer for Muslims would be heard, Christians would be carrying the cross of Jesus and walking the stations of the cross, and Jewish people were preparing for Shabbat.
The group visited what was once the swimming pool by Pontious Pilate’s home in addition to entering Palestine where they visited Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity.
In addition to stops by the Jordan River and Dead Sea, the group visited Petra in Jordan, also known as “rock city.” Petra’s sights included The Treasury building, carved into sandstone rock.
The group saw an exhibit of the Dead Sea Scrolls and toured Amman, Jordan.
Van Galder said GVG Tours averages about 24 trips a year for groups of 15 to 20 people. Excursions include those to more exotic locations such as Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands as well as European river cruises and other international destinations.
Van Galder also features some shorter options such as a mystery tour and trips to spots in the United States, including national parks. He has featured an Appalachian hiking tour for more adventurous travelers.
The Rev. Van Galder launched the business after taking a church group on the “patriot’s tour” in Boston 13 years ago. Once he left the ministry full-time, he launched GVG Tours with his business partner and daughter, Christina Jensen, who works to plan the travel itinerary.
It was a perfect fit for Van Galder, a former Beloit Memorial High School history teacher and boys basketball coach. After years of teaching students lessons on the Vietnam War and other historical events, he found seeing the sites and sharing the history behind them with his travel companions to be a rewarding endeavor.
Van Galder not only seeks to incorporate new experiences, but works to keep the travelers comfortable. He tries to book non-stop flights and holds a pre-trip meeting to prepare voyagers prior to departure. He said he always makes sure to find a local guide on any international tour.
“My groups become like an extended family,” Van Galder said. “People are very respectful, and we find we really enjoy each other’s company.”
Van Galder already has an action-packed 2023 planned. He will be leading travelers through Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“We will take a sleigh ride in the elk refuge and go to Yellowstone in the middle of winter,” he said.
He’s also got a winter getaway planned to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. His biggest adventure for the new year may be a January Tanzania trip featuring a safari. His other travel plans for 2023 will include Japan, Peru, Scandinavia, Ireland, Iceland, Kenya and other destinations.