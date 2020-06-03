BELOIT – A Beloit man was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant Tuesday, according to Beloit police, dispelling a rumor that he was hurt by officers.
An officer recognized Montrell J. Williams, 31, while patrolling in the 1600 block of Dewey.
A crowd gathered in the area and alleged that Williams was injured while being taken into custody. Police said Williams resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and “at no point” was he injured.
Williams was arrested on the possible charge of resisting arrest and outstanding warrants, police said. Online court records indicate an arrest warrant was issued for Williams on Feb. 14, 2019 for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.