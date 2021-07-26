JANESVILLE — A Beloit man who allegedly rammed a woman’s vehicle in a parking lot and followed her until she spun out on July 16 has been charged with a felony offense from the incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A woman told Beloit police that Timothy A. Johnson Jr., 31, was abusive towards her in the past and that he had struck her vehicle while in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Beloit near Burton Street. The woman said Johnson followed her until she spun out in the 2200 block of Madison Road, the complaint states.
Johnson is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run attended vehicle and disorderly conduct.