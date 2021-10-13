beloit police stock new

BELOIT - A Beloit man has been arrested following a report of a robbery  Sunday in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. 

A victim reported being robbed with the use of force at 11:43 p.m. Sunday while walking near Porter and Hull avenues, police said. 

The victim stated that the suspect, identified as Bernard E. Erwin, 45, of Beloit, strangled him and stole $22 in cash before leaving in a red Chevy Trailblazer.

The suspect and the Trailblazer were located in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue. Erwin was arrested for robbery with the use of force and strangulation and suffocation.

