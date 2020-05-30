TOWN OF TURTLE — A Beloit man was arrested following a hit-and-run crash on Friday night that left a Sharon resident with serious injuries, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 7:04 p.m., deputies were dispatched for a two vehicle crash at East State Highway 67 and South Stateline Road in Turtle township.
A vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 67 driven by Timothy Holmes, 27, rear ended a car that was turning south onto Stateline Road. Both vehicles continued westbound and came to a stop in the ditch. Holmes, and two passengers in the vehicle he was driving, fled the crash scene on foot, said Rock County Sgt. Peter Falk.
A 44-year-old Sharon, Wisconsin man sustained “very serious injuries” and was transported to Javon Be a Hospital in Rockford.
An hour after the crash, Holmes and passengers of his vehicle were located and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, Falk said.
Holmes was arrested on possible charges of hit and run causing great bodily harm, knowingly operating while revoked causing great bodily harm, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
The sheriff’s office drone team and crash reconstruction team, along with Beloit and Clinton police assisted with the investigation which is still ongoing.
