BELOIT — A Beloit man was arrested on April 10 following a domestic disturbance that allegedly turned violent, according to Beloit police.
Ricky Tillett, 30, was arrested in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive at around 10:13 p.m. after he allegedly cut another individual with a knife following a physical disturbance. The victim received “superficial lacerations” from the incident, police said.
Through the investigation, it was learned the incident start as an argument in the Town of Beloit that escalated, according to command staff.
Tillett was arrested on possible charges of recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated-first offense, and disorderly conduct while armed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.