BELOIT - A Beloit man was arrested on Saturday after he was allegedly carrying a concealed weapon while at a bar, according to Beloit police.
Nathan A. Swenor, 22, was arrested after a subject reported that Swenor was concealing a handgun and was intoxicated a bar in the 1300 block of Madison Road.
Upon officers arriving at the scene, Swenor was not following police commands, police said. He was then taken into custody for carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and endangering safety while intoxicated