BELOIT – A Beloit man was arrested on possible firearm charges after allegedly shooting himself on Monday, according to Beloit police.
Henry Lathan, 48, was arrested after officers responded at around 11 p.m. to the 900 block of Keeler Avenue for a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say Lathan allegedly was placing a handgun in his back pocket when the weapon fired, striking him in the leg, police said.
Lathan was arrested on possible charges of felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He was treated for his injuries and was released.
