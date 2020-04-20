BELOIT — A Beloit man who accidentally shot himself on April 16 while allegedly intoxicated was arrested on drug-related offenses, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue at 12:02 a.m. on April 16 to a report of a man who had shot himself. Command staff said a responding officer applied a tourniquet to leg of David J. Clark, 22, and he was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.
Clark told police he was trying to draw his handgun when it became stuck in the holster and it fired. While at the scene, officers allegedly found evidence of drug-related crimes present at the residence.
Clark was arrested on possible charges of manufacturing/delivering psilocin, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.