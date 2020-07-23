BELOIT - A Beloit man has been accused of possession of MDMA, Xanax and marijuana following his arrested Monday.
Daniel A. Ronan, 20, faces possible charges of possession with intent to deliver MDMA (Ecstasy), possession with intent to deliver Xanax and possession with intent to deliver marijuana (200 to 1,000 grams). He also faces a charge of manufacture with intent to deliver marijuana (less than 200 grams), according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Due to the coronavirus, Ronan was not taken into custody. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.