BELOIT - A Beloit man, who already was in custody at the Rock County Jail on unrelated charges, could face new charges of manufacture and delivery of cocaine.
Daniel Robinson, 48, faces three counts of manufacture/delivery of 1 to 5 grams of cocane and one count of manufacture/delivery of 5 to 15 grams of cocaine.
Robinson, who was already in the Rock County Jail on other charges, was charged on July 15 following an investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations unit. He had an initial court appearance on the cocaine charges on July 16, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.