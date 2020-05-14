BELOIT — A Beloit man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened a person and police with a gun in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive, according to Beloit police.
Keith L. Hageness, 64, allegedly pointed a firearm a person and threatened to shoot officers, police said. Hageness was taken into custody without incident. Through the investigation, it was revealed a similar situation had occurred on May 10 with Hageness allegedly firing one round into a wall.
He was arrested on possible charges of recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, two counts of battery, and endangering – all with a domestic violence enhancer.
