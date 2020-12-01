TOWN OF BELOIT – A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman during a disturbance at a home on Portland Avenue on Nov. 29, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
German A. Aquino Jr., 22, allegedly pointed a gun at a woman's head. The incident transpired after the pair were at a downtown Beloit bar. The pair left the bar following an argument and the woman said when she attempted to get out of a vehicle Aquino was driving, he allegedly sped up causing her to fall out of the vehicle, the complaint said.
When interviewed by police, Aquino denied pointing the handgun at the woman. He is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.