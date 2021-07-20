TOWN OF ROCK – A Beloit man has been arrested for a string of storage unit burglaries in the Town of Rock, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple burglaries had occurred over the last month in the township, authorities said, with the investigation leading to the identification and arrest of Jared R. Russell, 27.
Since last month, storage lockers at Mulrooney Moving and Storage, Reliable Property Management and a Herf’s Fireworks storage container were broken into and items were stolen.
Russell faces 24 counts of possible burglary, 24 possible counts of damage to property and six possible counts of theft.
He will remain in custody at the Rock County jail until his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 21.