BELOIT—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly strangled a woman during an incident on Sept. 24, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.Jordan S. Jacobs, 39, was arrested by Beloit police in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue after interviewing a woman who said Jacobs had strangled her during an argument, the complaint said.Jacobs is charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. All charges carry domestic abuse modifiers. Tags Strangulation Rock County Circuit Court Domestic Abuse Austin Montgomery Sep 29, 2021