JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly choked another man over suspicion the victim had stolen $40 from him, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Randall V. Hoyt, 52, was arrested on June 14 by Beloit police following a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of Moore Street. A man said that Hoyt attempted to strangle him and restricted his breathing, the complaint said.
Hoyt is charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. All charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. Charges were filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on June 16.
