01STOCK_GAVEL_2

EDGERTON—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stalked care workers in June, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

Women told Edgerton police that Nick Q. Munro, 30, had repeatedly harassed them after receiving care at Clean Slate for treatment following a motorcycle crash, the complaint said.

Munro is charged with stalking as a repeater, telephone harassment as a repeater and three counts of disorderly conduct as a repeater.

Tags

Recommended for you