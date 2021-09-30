hot Beloit man accused of stalking care workers Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Sep 30, 2021 1 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stalked care workers in June, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.Women told Edgerton police that Nick Q. Munro, 30, had repeatedly harassed them after receiving care at Clean Slate for treatment following a motorcycle crash, the complaint said.Munro is charged with stalking as a repeater, telephone harassment as a repeater and three counts of disorderly conduct as a repeater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stalking Telephone Harassment Edgerton Police Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man accused of strangling woman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime