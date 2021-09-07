JANESVILLE - A Beloit man is being accused of his seventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following his arrest Tuesday.
Gregory A. Graesslin, 37, was arrested after Rock County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 8000 block of West Stuart Road at about 8:47 a.m. in investigate suspicious activity.
Graesslin was in a ditch on Johnson Road north of Finley Road and was flagging down a deputy driving by. Upon contact, Graesslin appeared to be intoxicated, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. Graesslin was taken into custody after his vehicle was found.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Graesslin's initial court appearance is set for Thursday.