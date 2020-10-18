JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly rammed a woman’s vehicle in a domestic abuse incident on March 12, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Robert D. Whittington, 38, was charged with recklessly endangering safety, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct on Oct. 14 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office following a months-long investigation of an incident that occurred in the area of East Grand and Park avenues.
Whittington allegedly went to a woman’s home and was agitated while the woman prepared two children for school. He then allegedly followed the woman as she drove to work and rammed her vehicle on the rear passenger side, the complaint said.