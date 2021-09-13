hot Beloit man accused of pointing gun at victim Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Sep 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A Beloit man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim following a disturbance in the 2700 block of Kadlec Drive, according to the Beloit Police Department.Officers responded at around 5:48 p.m. and arrested Hakeem R. McCaa, 26, on possible charges of disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering safety.McCaa fled from police and was later found at a home in the 1400 block of Clary Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Recklessly Endangering Safety Disorderly Conduct Gun Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board math: Add one, subtract two Woman's body found in Janesville home Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Beloit mother charged in death of infant son has case continued Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime