beloit police stock new

BELOIT—A Beloit man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim following a disturbance in the 2700 block of Kadlec Drive, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Officers responded at around 5:48 p.m. and arrested Hakeem R. McCaa, 26, on possible charges of disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering safety.

McCaa fled from police and was later found at a home in the 1400 block of Clary Street.