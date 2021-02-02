BELOIT—A Beloit man is accused of multiple drug offenses after a search warrant was executed in Beloit on Friday.
John L. Griffin, 62, faces possible charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine base withing 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to deliver THC withing 1,000 feet of a park, possession of cocaine base, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The rock County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the Beloit Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Garfield Avenue on Friday. Investigators recovered 53 grams of THC, 24 grams of cocaine base, $28,912 in U.S. currency and a 62X39 mm micro rifle, according to the news release.
Griffin was taken to the Rock County Jail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.