JANESVILLE—A Beloit man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stood outside a Janesville home and threatened a resident with a firearm.
Ladarien D. Brackens, 35, faces possible charges of disorderly conduct while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, violation of a domestic abuse injunction and probation violation.
Janesville police were called to the 600 block of Cherry Street shortly after 1 a.m. where an armed subject was reported. No shots were fired and the suspect fled before police arrived. The resident said Brackens was making threats with a firearm.
Beloit police found Brackens in the 1100 block of Ninth Street in Beloit and he was taken into custody.