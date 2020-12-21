BELOIT — A traffic stop on Sunday at Prairie Avenue and Cranston Road led to the arrest of a man on possible firearm and fleeing charges, police said.
A Beloit police officer initiated a traffic stop at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday. After making contact with the driver, the officer noticed an open alcoholic beverage and a firearm in the center console of the vehicle, police said.
The driver, later identified as David L. Barber, 36, of Beloit, was ordered out of the vehicle but he fled. Barber was located later on Sunday at an apartment complex where he was placed under arrest on possible charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing, and a probation violation. He was also cited for an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle