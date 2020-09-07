BELOIT - A Beloit man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested by Rock County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday.
Jonathon W. Blaxill, 30, was stopped while driving a green pickup truck on West B-R Townline Road near South Edgewater Drive for alleged speeding,
Blaxill admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the stop, was asked to exit the vehicle and subsequently refused field sobriety testing.
At the jail, Blaxill refused a legal blood draw and a search warrant was drafted to obtain a sample of his blood, the sheriff’s office said.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.