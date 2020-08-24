BELOIT — A Beloit man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air while intoxicated in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to Beloit police.
Alejandro A. Martinez-Aguilera, 35, allegedly came to the Lincoln Avenue home while intoxicated and armed with a handgun. A group of people who were outside the home were fearful of him being armed while intoxicated, police said.
Another man struggled with Martinez-Aguilera over the gun when he allegedly fired the weapon. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Martinez-Aguilera was arrested on possible charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct-domestic violence and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.